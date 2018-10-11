Lindsey Buckingham Opens Up On Fleetwood Mac Firing

Another chapter in the Fleetwood Mac saga concluded when Lindsey Buckingham was fired from the band earlier this year.

Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood have already shared their side of the story essentially stating that it would not be possible to continue on. As for Buckingham, he shared his side of the story during an extensive interview with Rolling Stone.

Buckingham and his wife Kristen were at home watching the Grammys when he received a call from Fleetwood Mac's manager Irving Azoff. Azoff had a message for Buckingham from Stevie Nicks ultimately saying, “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again.”

Two days prior to the phone call, Fleetwood Mac performed at a benefit show honoring the group. The band used “Rhiannon” as their intro music before their set and Buckingam reportedly smirked during Nicks' thank you speech. Azoff told Buckingham that Nicks took issue with his outburst during the intro music an dthe smirk.

Buckingham said, “it wasn’t about it being ‘Rhiannon,’ it just undermined the impact of our entrance. That’s me being very specific about the right and wrong way to do something.”

As for the smirk, he said, “the irony is that we have this standing joke that Stevie, when she talks, goes on a long time,” Buckingham says. “I may or may not have smirked. But I look over and Christine and Mick are doing the waltz behind her as a joke.”

After their phone call Buckingham thought that Nicks would be the one quitting Fleetwood Mac. He then emailed Mick Fleetwood assuring him that Fleetwood Mac could continue without her, but didn't receive a response. A few days later, he spoke with Azoff who bluntly told him he was "fetting ousted" and that Nicks gave the rest of the band an ultimatum that either he leaves or she leaves.

The rest of the interview delves deeper into Buckingham's side of the story and is worth your time reading if the drama surrounding Fleetwood Mac is of interest to you.