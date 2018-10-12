Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing From Band

Only a few hours after sharing his side of the story on his dismissal from Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham has filed a lawsuit against the band.

According to Rolling Stone, Buckingham is suing Fleetwood Mac for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, among other charges.

The lawsuit was filed this past Tuesday in Los Angeles and states that Buckingham asked the group to postpone their tour for three months so he could go on tour with his solo band. He said there were plans to play 60 shows across North America before he was fired without warning. The lawsuit alleges a deal was made with Live Nation where each member of the band would earn an estimated $12 million to $14 million for 60 concerts.

The complaint reads,

“By excluding Buckingham from participating in the 2018-2019 Fleetwood Mac tour in breach of their fiduciary duties of loyalty and good faith and fair dealing, the Defendants intentionally acted to interfere with Buckingham’s relationship with Live Nation and the prospective economic benefit he was to receive as a result of his participation in the tour.”

The complaint also contains a portion stating that there's never been a written agreement between Christine McVie, John McVie, Buckingham, Fleetwood and Nicks and absent a written partnership agreement, no partner in the band could be terminated without cause.

Rolling Stone also published the email Buckingha sent to Mick Fleetwood where he tried to gain clarity. You can read it below.

“In the month since MusiCares I’ve tried to speak to both you and Stevie, to no avail. I’ve only gotten radio silence this whole time. I haven’t tried Chris as I thought she might be feeling a bit fragile. I even e-mailed John, who responded that he couldn’t have contact with me … All of this breaks my heart."

“After 43 years and the finish line so clearly in sight, it’s hard to escape the conclusion that for the five of us to splinter apart now would be the wrong thing... At the moment, the band’s heart and soul has been diminished. But our center, which had seen us through so much, is only laying dormant.”

A spokesperson for Fleetwood Mac told Rolling Stone,

“It’s impossible for the band to offer comment on a legal complaint they have not seen. It’s fairly standard legal procedure to service the complaint to the parties involved, something that neither Mr. Buckingham nor his legal counsel have done. Which makes one wonder what the true motivations are when servicing press first with a legal complaint before the parties in dispute.”