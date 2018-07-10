Should I Stay or Should I Go? Lin's Bin

Wendy Pink of Wheeling asked this question of Lin's Bin: When should I stay, and when should I go?

You should go anytime a bouncer says it’s time to go.

You should stay when the person who never buys drinks starts buying drinks.

You should go when the Malort comes out.

You should stay when it’s the top of the ninth and the score is all knotted up.

You should go when there’s nothing left to love.

You should stay when the bacon hits the pan.

You should go if you advance token to St. Charles Place and collect 200 dollars for passing Go.

You should stay when you find yourself so far away from the city lights you can see the milky way.

You should go if you’re in an Irish bar and a drunks says, “You wanna go?”

You should stay when they light up the fire pit and there’s a chill in the air and a warmth to your whiskey.

You should go when they take your fun away.

You should stay if you have run out of options.

You should go if they say, “I still have some Dead bootlegs you haven’t heard.”

You should stay when you’re in a room surrounded by 4 Claude Monet paintings of water lilies and it’s raining in Paris and you have no place you need to be.

You should go when they say, “I’m not racist but…”

You should stay when all you can see is surf and sand and sun-tanned bodies on beach towels.

You should go when the bag of sliders arrive.

You should stay when you smell the coffee.

You should go when the karaoke starts with American Pie.

You should stay when a 4 pound bass hits the lure on your first cast.

You should go when he says, "Did I ever tell you about the band I was in?"

You should go “When the music’s over, when they turn out the lights.”

You should stay when they say, “Is this the game where two of a kind is good and three of a kind is better?”

You should go when you think you could probably win your money back.

You should go if you’re just dying to get out.

You should stay when they pick up an acoustic guitar

and they know how to play it.

Video of Gwenifer Raymond - Sometimes There&#039;s Blood

You should stay when they need your help.

You should go when they’re unforgiving.

You should stay when the moon is full and its reflection on the lake looks like a pathway to a dream.

You should stay if they have eyes that seem to sparkle when they smile.

You should go when it gets too crowded.

You should stay when your freedom is abridged. You should stay and do something to keep it.

