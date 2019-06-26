Report: 700 Additional Artists Lost Master Recordings In Universal Music Group Fire

A massive New York Times report came out last week detailing the artists who lost master recordings in a fire at Universal Music Group (UMG) back in 2008 and subsequent lawsuit that followed. The damage is much greater than what appeared on the initial investagiton as the paper has released a new report identifying 700 additional artists whose master recordings were destroyed.

Artists listed in the initial report include Nirvana, R.E.M., Beck, John Coltrane, Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, Chuck Berry, Ella Fitzgerald, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Elton John, Captain Beefheart, Al Green, Eric Clapton, The Eagles, Steely Dan, Sting, The Police, Steve Earle, Soundgarden, and many more.

The latest report from the New York Times reveals many more artists who lost tapes in the fire. The list now includes artists like Neil Young, Crosby & Nash, The Pointer Sisters, Peter Frampton, Temple Of The Dog, The Wallflowers, Weezer, Joan Armatrading, Audioslave, Louis Armstrong, Jimmy Buffett, Jimmy Cliff, Willie Dixon, John Lee Hooker, Primus, Patti Smith, Supertramp, and many more.

The significance of a master recording is that it's the first recording of a song from which later copies are made. Master recordings provide a fascinating look at the foundation of a song and represent the very first output the artist has of it.

While it's the artists discretion whether or not master recordings are made public, it still represents a huge loss and prevents artists from reissuing the recordings later on in their career.