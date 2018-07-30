Watch A Free Live Stream Of Lollapalooza Performances

If you aren't able to make it to Grant Park, you'll still be able to gert in on the Lollapalooza action as the festival will once again be offering a live stream of select performances.

Teaming up with Red Bull TV, live coverage of Lollapalooza will begin at 6 PM CST this Thursday.

Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Vampire Weekend, The Weeknd, Odesza, CHVRCHES, Walk The Moon, LL Cool J, James Bay, Catfish and the Bottlement, Børns, Greta Van Fleet, Manchester Orchestra, are among the artists set to have their sets streamed.

Watch the live stream and get a full list of performers here.