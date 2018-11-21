Are These Lollapalooza Artists Coming To Grant Park In 2019?

Winter may be knocking on our doorstep, but that doesn't mean we can't start eagerly awaiting summer. If you've got the festival doldrums, we've got some news that'll perk you right up.

Lollapalooza has revealed the lineups for the Argentina, Brazil, and Chile iterations of the festival. In the past, those fests have often grabbed artists that just recently played the Chicago version of the festival. However, there's also unique bookings that may foreshadow who's coming to Grant Park next summer.

To be clear, there's no confirmation that any of these artists will be playing Lolla 2019 in Chicago. Nevertheless, it's fun to speculate.

Artists scheduled to appear at the three festivals include Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, Twenty One Pilots, Lenny Kravitz, Greta Van Fleet, Sam Smith, Interpol, Snow Patrol, St. Vincent, Portugal. The Man, and many more.

You can check out each lineup below and begin dreaming of summer 2019.

Era lineup que você queria? Então tá na mão. Se liga nas atrações, combine com seus amigos e, claro, garanta já o seu ingresso. Lembrando que já estamos no lote 2 do Lolla Pass, e que os benefícios para clientes dos cartões @Bradesco e @falanext continuam de pé! pic.twitter.com/EQMFH9cbpz — Lollapalooza Brasil (@LollapaloozaBr) November 21, 2018