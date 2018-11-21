Are These Lollapalooza Artists Coming To Grant Park In 2019?

Put on your detective cap, we've got work to do.

November 21, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Photo by Riccardo Savi

Categories: 
Features
Lollapalooza

Winter may be knocking on our doorstep, but that doesn't mean we can't start eagerly awaiting summer. If you've got the festival doldrums, we've got some news that'll perk you right up.

Lollapalooza has revealed the lineups for the Argentina, Brazil, and Chile iterations of the festival. In the past, those fests have often grabbed artists that just recently played the Chicago version of the festival. However, there's also unique bookings that may foreshadow who's coming to Grant Park next summer.

To be clear, there's no confirmation that any of these artists will be playing Lolla 2019 in Chicago. Nevertheless, it's fun to speculate. 

Artists scheduled to appear at the three festivals include Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, Twenty One Pilots, Lenny Kravitz, Greta Van Fleet, Sam Smith, Interpol, Snow Patrol, St. Vincent, Portugal. The Man, and many more. 

You can check out each lineup below and begin dreaming of summer 2019.

Tags: 
Lollapalooza
Lolla
Lollapalooza Lineup Rumors