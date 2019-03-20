Lollapalooza 2019 Preview: Lineup Analysis, Surprises, And More

Related: Lollapalooza Unveils 2019 Lineup

Lollapalooza is here!

Marty Lennartz joins Inside The Archives podcast to preview the must-see acts of the fest, up and coming bands you don't want to miss, bands we were surprised to not see on the lineup, and some festival hacks to make sure you make the most of your weekend.

