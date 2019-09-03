Are These Artists Playing Lollapalooza 2020?

Lollapalooza will return to Chicago from July 30th-August 2nd, 2020. While we count down the days to the beginning of the festival, we may have our first clue on which artists will be on the lineup.

On March 27th-29th, 2020, Lollapalooza will hold festivals in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Santiago, Chile while Lollapalooza Brazil takes place in São Paulo the following weekend April 3rd-5th. Although these festival operate under the Lollapalooza name, they don't share carbon copy lineups with the Chicago version.

However! There have been plenty of artists that go on to play Lollapalooza Chicago that were on past Lollapalooza South America lineups. For example, last year saw artists like Twenty One Pilots, Odesza, RL Grime, and more play both Lollapalooza in Chicago & South America.

A report from the Brazilian outlet of Portuguese newspaper Destak names Guns N' Roses and The Strokes as the Lollapalooza Brazil headliners. Additionally, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX will reportedly play the festival.

The Strokes headlined Lollapalooza Chicago just this past year while Billie Eilish played the festival in 2018 and Charli XCX performing back in 2017. Guns N' Roses have never played Lollapalooza, but Slash's solo project with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators performed in Chicago at Lollapalooza 2019.

The lineups for Lollapalooza's South American festivals usually aren't released until November. However, headliners for the festival have been revealed to the press ahead of time with Lollapalooza going as far as "leaking" part of its own lineup last year.

While nothing is official until the festival makes the announcement, past lineups have clued us into artists that ultimately make the cut.