What You Can And Can't Bring Into Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza week has arrived and as you get your schedule ready for the days of music ahead, it's essential to take time out to make preparations on the items you can bring into the festival.

Lollapalooza has a complete list of items that are allowed and prohibited at the festival on their website (along with other bits of information) so you can be prepared when you enter Grant Park this Thursday.

Here's what Lolla's website states.

ALLOWED*

Bags will be restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags only. Bag size may not exceed 14” x 11” x 5” (35cm x 28cm x 12cm), or 30 linear inches (75cm) in total, and must have no more than one singular pocket or opening. Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited. Hydration packs are allowed but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir. Learn more here.

Strollers

Binoculars

Blankets, Sheets, Towels

Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

GoPro cameras without accessories

Sealed sunscreen lotion (no aerosol containers)

Empty hydration packs and water bottles (plastic or aluminum). Max size 36oz. for Yeti type hydration rambler (www.yeti.com/rambler)

Prescription Medicine Requirements:

Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day.

Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless they are a prescribed inhaler or labeled prescription bottle. Per Chicago Park District Policy there is no smoking or vaping in Grant Park.

Over the counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.

PROHIBITED*

No Cigarettes, E-Cigs or Vaping devices (Chicago Parks Department Policy)

Aerosol containers (including sunscreen and personal beauty products)

Any and all professional audio recording equipment

Any and all professional video equipment – no video recording will be allowed

Professional cameras (any camera with the option to detach a lens)

Any and all camera accessories, such as selfie sticks, tripods, monopods, go pro mounts and attachments, detachable lenses, or other commercial equipment

Drones or any other remote flying device

Frisbees

Totems, Flags, Banners

Coolers of any kind (exceptions may be made for medical use)

Framed backpacks

Hammocks

Glass Containers

Firearms, explosives, and weapons of any kind (including pocket knives, pepper spray, fireworks, etc)

Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind

Drugs or drug paraphernalia

Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

Umbrellas

Professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies

Pets (except for service animals)

Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts (including red wagons) or any personal motorized vehicles

Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

Large wallet and waist chains that exceed 12 inches in length and width of 1 inch

Bicycle chains and other such chains will not be allowed

Bicycles inside the festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)

No Chairs of any kind

No Inflatable furniture. Rafts, chairs, etc.

Per Chicago Parks Policy all parks are non-smoking

*SUBJECT TO CHANGE