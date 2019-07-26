93XRT Is Your Lollapalooza Station

Perry Farrell's brainchild is returning to Chicago this summer! Since its start, Lollapalooza has ushered in a new and exciting way to experience the best of modern rock. Now, Lolla has become the best four days of the year for music fans. XRT is proud to welcome the festival to Chicago's backyard once again.

Lollapalooza returns to Chicago’s historic Grant Park, August 1st through 4th. That's 4 days, 8 stages, and more than 170 performances from your favorite artists right in the heart of downtown Chicago.

Get your Lolla fix with 93XRT all weekend long as Marty Lennartz broadcasts live from the festival bringing you the latest news, artist interviews, and more.

Tune in to XRT on your radio, streaming on you desktop, or on the RADIO.COM app at the times below for your backstage pass to Lollapalooza.

Thursday: 3-7PM

Friday: 3-7PM

Saturday: 12-4PM

Sunday: 3-7PM