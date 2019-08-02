VIDEO: Swarms Of People Jump Fence To Sneak Into Lollapalooza

August 2, 2019
(Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

A video coming out from Lollapalooza shows dozens of people jumping the fence near the festival.

The video shows individuals hopping the gate before knocking down part of it to sneak into Lollapalooza. As of writing, there's been no comment from the festival or the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago police are on the scene patrolling the perimeter of the festival. If you're thinking about trying to sneak into Lolla, don't.

Watch it below.

