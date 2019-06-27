Lollapalooza Announces Chow Town Food Options

At some point during Lollapalooza weekend you’ll need to take a break from the music. Unfathomable, I know. However, there’s plenty of food options from great Chicago restaurants to satisfy your cravings and give you the energy to catch the next set.

The festival revealed the food options that'll appear at the famed Chow Town for the 2019 festival featuring many familiar favorites to Chicagoans. Pizza, burgers, vegetarian options, ice cream, and much more will be available throughout the weekend.

Here's the full list of vendors at Lolla 2019.

Beat Kitchen

Benjyehuda

Billy Goat Tavern

BJ's Market & Bakery

Broken English Taco Pub

Buona Beef

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

Chipotle

Chubby Wieners

Connie's Pizza

Dark Matter Coffee

Edzo's

Fatso's Last Stand

Harold's Chicken

Harris Snow Cones

Kamehachi

Kilwins Chocolates Fudge & Ice Cream

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

M-Burger

Mad Social

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Pizano's Pizza And Pasta

Robinson's No. 1 Ribs

Sausage Haus

Shake Shack

Steingold's Of Chicago

Sugar Bliss

Tallboy Taco

Tank Noodle

The Budlong Hot Chicken

The Goddess Rocks!

The Lifeway Kefir Shop

The Original Rainbow Cone

The Smoke Daddy

Vero Gelato

Windsor Ice Cream Shoppe

Wow Bao

XO Marshmallow

Xurro