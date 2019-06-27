Lollapalooza Announces Chow Town Food Options
We're salivating!
At some point during Lollapalooza weekend you’ll need to take a break from the music. Unfathomable, I know. However, there’s plenty of food options from great Chicago restaurants to satisfy your cravings and give you the energy to catch the next set.
The festival revealed the food options that'll appear at the famed Chow Town for the 2019 festival featuring many familiar favorites to Chicagoans. Pizza, burgers, vegetarian options, ice cream, and much more will be available throughout the weekend.
Here's the full list of vendors at Lolla 2019.
Beat Kitchen
Benjyehuda
Billy Goat Tavern
BJ's Market & Bakery
Broken English Taco Pub
Buona Beef
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Chipotle
Chubby Wieners
Connie's Pizza
Dark Matter Coffee
Edzo's
Fatso's Last Stand
Harold's Chicken
Harris Snow Cones
Kamehachi
Kilwins Chocolates Fudge & Ice Cream
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
M-Burger
Mad Social
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill
Pizano's Pizza And Pasta
Robinson's No. 1 Ribs
Sausage Haus
Shake Shack
Steingold's Of Chicago
Sugar Bliss
Tallboy Taco
Tank Noodle
The Budlong Hot Chicken
The Goddess Rocks!
The Lifeway Kefir Shop
The Original Rainbow Cone
The Smoke Daddy
Vero Gelato
Windsor Ice Cream Shoppe
Wow Bao
XO Marshmallow
Xurro