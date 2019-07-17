Lollapalooza Announces New Improvements & Expansions For 2019 Fest

Lollapalooza is just a few weeks away and as we get ready for the best weekend of the summer, the fest rolled out a few new features that'll improve your festival experience.

Lolla revealed improvements and additions that you'll find at Grant Park this year including expanded entrances to allow for shorter lines, increasing free water refill stations by more than 20%, doubling the amount of cooling stations, building a pizzeria in the park, giving fans the ability to upgrade their wristband inside the festival, and more.

The box office also has a new location at the intersection of Ida B. Wells Drive & Michigan Avenue. Hours are Wednesday, July 31st: 12pm – 7pm, Thursday, August 1st – Sunday, August 4th: 10am – 9pm.

Another exciting bit of news was the announcement of a live stream of select Lolla sets. While the lineup of artists hasn't been revealed yet, it provides those unable to make it to Grant Park the chance to take part in the fest.