A PSA About Your Lollapalooza Wristbands

It may be hard to believe, but Lollapalooza is only one month away.

While you're eagerly counting down the days until you can be at Grant Park, Lolla has some news that'll help pass the time.

Festival wristbands have begun shipping! Woo-hoo!

One word of caution though...

Once you get your hands on your shiny new wristband, don't put it on. They can't be loosened or removed (without cutting them with scissors) once they're on your wrist. If you don't mind wearing the Lolla wristband for the next month, then go for it. Otherwise, it's better to leave it in a secure place until the festival gets underway.