Neyla Pekarek Exits The Lumineers

Cellist Neyla Pekarek has left The Lumineers.

According to Variety, Pekarek will be pursuing a solo career and has finished a concept album inspired by Katherine McHale (AKA Rattlesnake Kate), a woman in Colorado who killed 140 rattlesnakes while protecting her infant son.

Pekarek said in a statement,

“They say when a snake sheds its skin, it is a sign of rebirth, transformation, and new beginnings. Eight years ago, I answered a Craigslist ad to be in a band. In those eight years, we were nominated for two Grammys, we met President Obama, and we saw just about every dark, dingy green room this big, beautiful planet has to offer. I am incredibly grateful for these experiences and opportunities, but it is time to shed my skin; it is time for a new adventure.”

The Lumineers offered their own statement, saying,

“Every band is like an organism – it continually grows, changes & evolves. These changes aren’t always easy but are an unavoidable part of life. After writing, recording and touring the world together for the past eight years, Neyla has made the decision to leave the Lumineers in order to pursue her solo career. We wish her nothing but the best going forward.”

Pekarek's album will be released in 2019.