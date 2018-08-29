Lyle Lovett Brings That Sweet Texas Swing To Ravinia

How do you describe the Large Band experience with Lyle Lovett? Do you start with the horn players from Muscle Shoals?

(Photo Russell Jenkins)

Or one of the most famous session drummers in the history of recorded music? Russ Kunkel played drums on Carole King’s Tapestry, Bob Dylan’s New Morning, Joni Mitchell’s Blue, Zevon’s Excitable Boy, most of the Jackson Browne catalog, most of the James Taylor catalog and, of course, Lyle Lovett’s albums. Russ is not just a drummer; he is the heartbeat of a lot of heart-wrenching recordings.

(Photo Russell Jenkins)

How about Chicago’s own blues belter Francine Reed? It is a measure of Lyle’s generosity and respect that he steps aside to let her bring down the house.

(Photo Russell Jenkins)

It is John Hagen front and center with a cello who has been in his band from the start. On stage they recalled their first big concert in Chicago, an XRT show at Park West. As well as the cello is adapted for the musical genre-bending shows of Lyle Lovett, I’m a little surprised more ensembles don’t attempt it. When Lyle co-hosted an XRT morning show at Schuba’s with me after the release of Joshua Judges Ruth, John Hagen was the solo band member who joined him for seven live songs.

(Photo Russell Jenkins)

Framed by this group of elite musicians, Lyle shares his songs: those postcards, those stories, those road trips, those musical excursions into the resilience of hope. He shares these songs as you might around a campfire. We hear about each musician. We hear about where the songs came from. We laugh. Lyle smiles. We hear the best that American music has to offer.