Check Out This Mad Max Style Flamethrower Guitar Built Out Of Car Scraps

One of the more memorable characters from Mad Max was the guitar guy. Regardless of the situation, he was always shredding his guitar that was also equipped with a flamethrower. Surely many were envious at the prospect of playing such a unique instrument. One YouTuber made it come to life.

Andy George of How To Make Everything decided to recreate the Mad Max by building one out of car scraps. It's certainly not something you can expect to find at your local guitar shop, or on stage for that matter.

Either way, the results are fantastic and this compelling video takes an extensive look at what went into making it. If you're a DIY enthusiast, you'll get a kick out the building process. If you just want to watch someone shred a flamethrower guitar, skip forward to the 18 minute mark to see it in action.