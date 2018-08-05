The Fascinating Story Behind Manchester Orchestra's "The Gold"

We've been in love with Manchester Orchestra's song "The Gold" ever since we first heard it.

Every song has a story, but the origins of this song are absolutely fascinating.

It turns out they had most of their record finished before addinf "The Gold" to it. Frontman Andy Hull told us, "that was the last track for the record. We had ten songs are were needing one more."

Watch the full clip above to hear the story and catch their full interview with Marty Lennartz below.