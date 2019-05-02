No More Couch Potatoes? Study Finds Marijuana Increases Motivation To Exercise

The notion of smoking pot and going to exercise may seem contradictory, but a new study from the University of Colorado-Boulder suggests otherwise.

Over 600 people were surveyed to examine the relationship between marijuana use and exercise behaviors in states that have legalized pot. The study took place between January 2017 to July 2018 and gathered anonymous online responses from users on Facebook that liked pages related to marijuana use.

The survey asked participants whether or not they used marijuana one hour before or within four hours after exercising and then asked a series of attitude statements surrounding their exercise behaviors. Just over 80% of participants said they use cannabis either before or after exercise. Additionally, the study found that cannabis users exercised 43 minutes longer than non-cannabis using respondents.

Use of cannabis also correlated with positive feelings surrounding exercise with 52% of participants agreeing that marijuana increases their motivation to exercise, 71% agreeing that it increases their enjoyment of exercise, and 78% agreeing that it aids in recovery from exercise. However, only 38% of participants agreed that cannabis use enhances exercise performance.

The researchers did acknowledge potential flaws in the execution of the study saying that recruiting individuals via social media may have only captured those who are invested in promoting cannabis. They recognize that this potentially skewed results towards favorable views between cannabis and exercise.

In Illinois, marijuana possesion is decriminalized with individuals given a fine for possesing 10 grams or less. Recreational use marijuana is illegal. However, Governor J.B. Pritzker campaigned on legalization of recreational marijuana and aims to bring legislation forward (via WBBM Newsradio 780).