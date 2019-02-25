Report: Talk Talk Frontman Mark Hollis Dead at 64

Mark Hollis, the co-founder and frontman of Talk Talk has reportedly passed away at the age of 64.

As of publication, there has been no official confirmation from Hollis’ representatives. However, tribtues have begun to circulate around social media.

Talk Talk first experienced success with their early tracks "Talk Talk," "It’s My Life" and "Such a Shame."

Following the disbandment of Talk Talk, Hollis released a solo album in 1998 before leaving the music industry.

Very sorry to hear the news that #MarkHollis of #TalkTalk has died. He was behind some of the finest albums of the 1980s / early 1990s. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/IoTuAkGCUf — THE THE (@thethe) February 25, 2019

So saddened to hear about the loss of one our heroes Mark Hollis of Talk Talk. You don’t know how many times we’ve tried to copy the genius he helped to craft. Thanks to _fantasticboom… https://t.co/sSAAySwDjJ — The Besnard Lakes (@BesnardLakes) February 25, 2019

Big love and Godspeed Mark Hollis pic.twitter.com/bVIXIC3sBd — JAGJAGUWAR (@jagjaguwar) February 25, 2019

mark hollis was a genius. nobody made music that sounded like his. please spend time listening to his work. this one hurts. badly. pic.twitter.com/y3DXJvASIz — Stars (@youarestars) February 25, 2019

Really sorry to hear of the death of Mark Hollis. His music was rich and deep, and a huge influence on my development as a musician. — David Rowntree (@DaveRowntree) February 25, 2019