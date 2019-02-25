Angelika Sokova | Dreamstime.com

Report: Talk Talk Frontman Mark Hollis Dead at 64

February 25, 2019
Mark Hollis, the co-founder and frontman of Talk Talk has reportedly passed away at the age of 64. 

As of publication, there has been no official confirmation from Hollis’ representatives. However, tribtues have begun to circulate around social media.

Talk Talk first experienced success with their early tracks "Talk Talk," "It’s My Life" and "Such a Shame."

Following the disbandment of Talk Talk, Hollis released a solo album in 1998 before leaving the music industry.

