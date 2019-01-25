It's Colder In Chicago Than It Is On Mars

While the appropriate Chiberia references are abound on this frigid day, you now have another excuse to hunker down inside. It's colder here than it is on Mars.

The Mars Curiosity Rover has an environmental monitoring station (EMS) tracking different types of environment reports as the rover moves around the Red Planet.

There's an unofficial Twitter account tracking the weather report from Mars (@MarsWXReport) and its most recent data shows Mars having a warmer high than Chicago.

Sol 2298 (2019-01-23), high -9C/15F, low -71C/-95F, pressure at 8.17 hPa, daylight 06:46-18:55 pic.twitter.com/HNaq1Rjsoq — Mars Weather (@MarsWxReport) January 25, 2019

Brrr!!!

Thankfully, Chicago won't come anywhere close to the -95F low Mars is experiencing.