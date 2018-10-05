Marshall Amps Release New Craft Beer

Marshall is looking to turn your beer-drinking experience up to 11.

The legendary guitar amp manufacturer is teaming up with Scotland's William Bros. Brewing Co. to create a line of Rock 'N' Roll Craft Beer. Marshall will be releasing three different types of beer: Amped Up Lager, Full Stack IPA, and Jim’s Treble.

Unfortunately, the beers are only available for purchase in the UK.