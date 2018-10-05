Marshall Amps Release New Craft Beer

October 5, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Kirill Zmurciuk | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Features

Marshall is looking to turn your beer-drinking experience up to 11. 

The legendary guitar amp manufacturer is teaming up with Scotland's William Bros. Brewing Co. to create a line of Rock 'N' Roll Craft Beer. Marshall will be releasing three different types of beer: Amped Up Lager, Full Stack IPA, and Jim’s Treble.

You can find out more information about the beer here.

Unfortunately, the beers are only available for purchase in the UK.

Tags: 
Beer
Marshall