The Matrix is set to continue on.

Variety broke the news that a fourth Matrix film is in the works with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity. Lana Wachowski returns as the film's writer and director.

Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich made the announcement today and stated, “We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana."

Emmerich added, “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

The Matrix franchise contains three films with the last coming in 2003. Details regarding the plot on the fourth film are unknown, however production is reportedly set to begin in 2020. Also unclear is whether or not Laurence Fishburne will play the role of Morpheus.

Fishburne recently collaborated with Reeves for the first time since The Matrix trilogy back in 2017 in John Wick: Chapter 2. Variety indicates the success of the John Wick franchise played a role in helping make a new Matrix film a reality.

Wachowski is thrilled to have the opportuynity to create another movie stating (via Variety), “many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

No release date has been announced.