Watch Mavis Staples Beautifully Cover Talking Heads "Slippery People"
If this doesn't get you up and dancing, we don't know what will.
February 5, 2019
If you're in need of a pick-me-up, we've got just the cure for you.
Mavis Staples is gearing up to release her Live In London album featuring a fantastic cover of the Talking Heads classic "Slippery People."
Two legends get brought together in this cover as Staples' vocals blend perfectly in the Talking Heads track.
Watch the cover below and order the album here.
Love and Trust
Who Told You That
Slippery People
What You Gonna Do Intro
What You Gonna Do
Take Us Back
You're Not Alone
No Time For Cryin'
Can You Get To That
Let's Do It Again
Dedicated
We're Gonna Make It
Encore: Happy Birthday
Touch a Hand