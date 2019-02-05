Watch Mavis Staples Beautifully Cover Talking Heads "Slippery People"

If this doesn't get you up and dancing, we don't know what will.

February 5, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Features

If you're in need of a pick-me-up, we've got just the cure for you.

Mavis Staples is gearing up to release her Live In London album featuring a fantastic cover of the Talking Heads classic "Slippery People."

Two legends get brought together in this cover as Staples' vocals blend perfectly in the Talking Heads track. 

Watch the cover below and order the album here.

Love and Trust

Who Told You That

Slippery People

What You Gonna Do Intro

What You Gonna Do

Take Us Back

You're Not Alone

No Time For Cryin'

Can You Get To That

Let's Do It Again

Dedicated

We're Gonna Make It

Encore: Happy Birthday

Touch a Hand

