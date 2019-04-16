Metallica Played On Church Bells Sounds Amazing
Heavy metal has never sounded so angelic!
April 16, 2019
With Easter coming up this weekend, German carillonneur David Drambyan decided to celebrate in unique fashion. By playing Metallica's "For Whom The Bell Tolls."
While Drambyan engages in a literal play on words, he's accompanied by two headbanging children who lend him a hand on the carillon.
Check out the excellent performance below.