Metallica Played On Church Bells Sounds Amazing

With Easter coming up this weekend, German carillonneur David Drambyan decided to celebrate in unique fashion. By playing Metallica's "For Whom The Bell Tolls."

Related: See Metallica's "Enter Sandman" Sung in 20 Different Styles

While Drambyan engages in a literal play on words, he's accompanied by two headbanging children who lend him a hand on the carillon.

Check out the excellent performance below.