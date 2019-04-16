Metallica Played On Church Bells Sounds Amazing

Heavy metal has never sounded so angelic!

April 16, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

(Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features

With Easter coming up this weekend, German carillonneur David Drambyan decided to celebrate in unique fashion. By playing Metallica's "For Whom The Bell Tolls."

Related: See Metallica's "Enter Sandman" Sung in 20 Different Styles

While Drambyan engages in a literal play on words, he's accompanied by two headbanging children who lend him a hand on the carillon.

Check out the excellent performance below.

Tags: 
Metallica