This week’s Friday feature, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and R.E.M. is the perfect pairing to get us ready for The Labor Day Weekend. Both bands emerged from rock’s punk and indie margins and achieved mainstream success through hard work, constant touring and great albums.

Their shared history is directly linked to the history of Chicago’s most legendary rock club, Metro.

In fact, the first band booked to play Metro’s stage was R.E.M in 1982.

We sat down with Metro owner, Joe Shanahan and jogged his memory about that historic night.