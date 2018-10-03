Michael Jackson Once Tried To Convince Hollywood To Let Him Play James Bond

Imagine firing up A View To Kill and instead of seeing Roger Moore as James Bond, you're met with Michael Jackson. Had Jackson had his way, that image wouldn't be so far-fetched.

In his new memoir, Who is Michael Ovitz?, famed Hollywood agent Michael Ovitz revealed that Jackson pleaded to be cast as 007 back in the 1980's (via Metro UK).

Ovitz described the comical situation as they were discussing Jackson's desire to play Bond while eating chips and guacamole. "As he talked, his hat fell into the guacamole in front of him, and he picked it out and put it back on – unfortunately, with a blob of guacamole attached, which began to slide down the brim," Ovitz writes.

"Ron Meyer tapped my leg to draw my attention to it, and we all watched in horrified fascination as it slid lower and lower while Michael was pitching us hard on how he was America’s next action hero. Then the blob fell off, and Ron totally lost it. I cracked up, too, and Michael stalked out," he writes.

After Jackson was done making his case, Ovitz was tasked wih breaking the news that he wasn't cut out for the role. He told Jackson, "You’re thinly built, you’re too sensitive, you won’t be credible as a block of stone."