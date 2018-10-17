T.J. Kirkpatrick / Stringer

SPOTTED: Michael Myers Brings Terror to Chicago

Run — run for your life!

October 17, 2018
If I was making my way to the Blue Line and I noticed Michael Myers lurking in a corner I would RUN in the opposite direction. 

Who wouldn't?

Allied Chicago posted pictures of the masked murderer at prominent Chicago landmarks like the Chicago theatre, by the Chicago River, and blocking the entrance to the L-line. 

Did you see him around town?

The Shape is in the Loop -- Beware Chicago. #TheShapeSightings #HalloweenMovie #AlliedGlobalMarketing #AlliedChicago --: Ryan Green

A post shared by Allied Chicago (@alliedchi) on

