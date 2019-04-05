Mick Jagger Undergoes Successful Heart Valve Replacement Surgery

Mick Jagger successfully underwent heart valve replacement surgery and is currently recovering in a New York City hospital.

Billboard broke the news earlier this morning and indicates the next steps for Jagger are to rest and be monitored for any complications that could arise from the procedure.

The Rolling Stones postponed their No Filter tour with news of Jagger's procedure coming shortly afterwards. While no makeup dates have been announced, the tour is expected to begin in July.