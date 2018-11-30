Mick Jagger Interview: Mick and Lin In Conversation

The Rolling Stones are my Mount Olympus, my Grail, my refuge in good times and bad. They also have helped me answer some common questions.

What is the greatest song ever written?

Gimme Shelter

What is your desert island disc?

Exile on Main Street

What is the best show you've ever seen?

The Rolling Stones at The Double Door

What is the best father-son bonding experience you've had?

The Rolling Stones at Soldier Field in 2013 with my ten year old.

As you know, The Rolling Stones are coming to Soldier Field June 21st and June 25th. The No Filter Tour announcement afforded me the pleasure of talking to the lead singer of The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger.