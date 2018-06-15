What You Can And Can't Bring To Millennium Park Concerts

Before you head off to Millennium Park to enjoy an outdoor concert in front of a picturesque Chicago skyline, make sure you won't run into any hassles once you get to the venue.

Our friends at Jam Productions put together a list of permitted & prohibited items at Millennium Park that you'll want to keep in your back pocket.

PERMITTED AND PROHIBITED ITEMS

All bags and containers are subject to search.

Prohibited items that are discovered during inspections at venue entrances must either be returned to the owner's vehicle or will be discarded. The venue will not provide a storage area for these items.

PERMITTED ITEMS

• Great Lawn Only: Bags and coolers must be smaller than 26" L x 15" W x 15" H.

• Great Lawn Only: Low lawn chairs and blankets.

• One (1) factory sealed plastic bottled non-alcoholic beverage up to a liter in size. (NO ALCOHOL IS ALLOWED)

• Small Backpacks, small purses and fanny packs.



PROHIBITED ITEMS

(Including but not limited to)

• NO ALCOHOL IS ALLOWED

• Any item deemed by management to be dangerous or inappropriate

• Coolers (except as permitted above)

• Glass Bottles, Cans

• Large Bags/Backpacks, Briefcases

• Narcotics / Drugs

• Pets (only service animals are permitted)

• Professional video, audio and photography equipment.

• Smoking including e-cigs or vaping devices is not allowed on the Great Lawn or in the Jay Pritzker Pavilion seating area. Please smoke only in the designated perimeter.

• Tents, canopies, shade structures, hammocks, umbrellas (staked or golf), flag, or balloons

• Thermoses

• Umbrellas - Please bring rain gear so to not obstruct the view of others.

• Unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, samples, giveaways, etc.

• Weapons of any kind

Any item deemed dangerous is at security's discretion to disallow. Prohibited items are subject to change. Failure to comply with the above may result in entry being denied. The venue does not provide storage for disallowed items.