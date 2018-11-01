Minnesota Timberwolves Release Incredible Prince Themed Jerseys

How do you pay tribute to an icon? There's many ways, but when it comes to someone like Prince there can never be enough tributes.

The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled a Prince themed jersey as a nod to the Minnesota legend that the team will wear this season. The jerseys are a part of the NBA's City Edition uniforms, where teams play in jerseys that pay homage to their city.

The Timberwolves partnered with the Prince Estate in creating this uniform and unveiled it at an event in Paisley Park.

The Prince Estate said in a statement (via NBA.com),

"“From a young age, Prince enjoyed basketball – as a player and a fan. From his days playing at Bryant Junior High and Central High in South Minneapolis, through countless pick-up games while on the road with bandmates around the world, he enjoyed the camaraderie and competition of the game. This partnership brings together the city of Minneapolis, and more broadly the state of Minnesota, in an exciting effort to uniquely honor Prince."

Check out the uniform below.

Video of Timberwolves City Edition Uniforms | A Purple Legacy Celebrated