Why Mondo Cozmo Wears Landscaping Boots During Festival Sets

It's been a long road for Mondo Cozmo leading up to his set on the main stage at Lollapalooza. It's not something he takes for granted though.

Everytime he plays a festival set he wears his landscaping boots as a reminder of where he came from. As he beautifully tells Marty Lennartz, he's a living example of why you should never give up on your dreams.