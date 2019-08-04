Why Mondo Cozmo Wears Landscaping Boots During Festival Sets

It all ties back to his path that led him to Lollapalooza.

August 4, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Features
Lollapalooza

It's been a long road for Mondo Cozmo leading up to his set on the main stage at Lollapalooza. It's not something he takes for granted though.

Everytime he plays a festival set he wears his landscaping boots as a reminder of where he came from. As he beautifully tells Marty Lennartz, he's a living example of why you should never give up on your dreams.

Mondo Cozmo
Lollapalooza

