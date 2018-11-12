Morrissey Concert Stopped After Fans Rush Stage

A scary looking moment took place at Morrissey's concert at the Copley Symphony Hall in San Diego over the weekend as fans rushed the stage.

TMZ reports Morrissey was singing “Every Day Is Like Sunday” when a few concertgoers ran onstage. One fan made it past security and appeared to wrap his arms around Morrissey.

Video of Morrissey fans storm stage ending concert.

Morrissey's manager Peter Katsis issued a statement on Facebook refuting claims that the fan who rushed the stage tried to punch Morrissey.