The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2019

As we count down the days in 2018 and reflect on our favorite music from the year (you can do so right now by voting in the XRT Listener Poll), we can begin to look forward to 2019 with an excellent slate of music already lined up.

Take a look below at new albums we'll get to listen to, plus artists that are rumored to be releasing albums in 2019.

January 11

Jacob Banks - Village

January 18

Alice Merton - Mint

Maggie Rogers - Heard It In A Past Life

Sharon Van Etten - Remind Me Tomorrow

Guster - Look Alive

January 25

Michael Franti & Spearhead - Stay Human, Vol. II

The Dandy Warhols - Why You So Crazy

February 8

Bob Mould - Sunshine Rock

March 1

Weezer - Weezer

March 8

David Gray - Gold in a Brass Age

March 29

Lana Del Rey - Norman F&*%$#* Rockwell

April 13

The Flaming Lips - King's Mouth

Confirmed, No Release Date

Hozier - Wasteland, Baby

Bruce Springsteen

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Vampire Weekend

The Raconteurs

The Cure

Perry Farrell

Rumored Albums

The Killers

Adele

Pearl Jam

Chance The Rapper

Coldplay