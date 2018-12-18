The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2019
Mark your calendars.
As we count down the days in 2018 and reflect on our favorite music from the year (you can do so right now by voting in the XRT Listener Poll), we can begin to look forward to 2019 with an excellent slate of music already lined up.
Take a look below at new albums we'll get to listen to, plus artists that are rumored to be releasing albums in 2019.
January 11
Jacob Banks - Village
January 18
Alice Merton - Mint
Maggie Rogers - Heard It In A Past Life
Sharon Van Etten - Remind Me Tomorrow
Guster - Look Alive
January 25
Michael Franti & Spearhead - Stay Human, Vol. II
The Dandy Warhols - Why You So Crazy
February 8
Bob Mould - Sunshine Rock
March 1
Weezer - Weezer
March 8
David Gray - Gold in a Brass Age
March 29
Lana Del Rey - Norman F&*%$#* Rockwell
April 13
The Flaming Lips - King's Mouth
Confirmed, No Release Date
Hozier - Wasteland, Baby
Bruce Springsteen
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Vampire Weekend
The Raconteurs
The Cure
Perry Farrell
Rumored Albums
The Killers
Adele
Pearl Jam
Chance The Rapper
Coldplay