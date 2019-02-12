The Most Romantic Songs I Know

Here are two songs so romantic that I reserve their airplay for when I need to dedicate a song to my wife on a special occasion. Like Valentine's Day. And when people ask me, "What song should be my first dance at my wedding?" I always say you have to decide something that personal for yourself. But if you're at a loss, take a long listen to these songs. My last piece of advice? Homemade cards make the best impression.

Lowen and Navarro-Not Like You.

They’ve been called the Simon and Garfunkel of the 90’s. O.K. I called them that once. 2 Acoustic guitars. A cellist. And shimmering harmonies.

“The warmest sun cannot fill my day, even the brightest stars cannot light my way.

And the wisdom of the ages cannot pull me through.

Not like you.”

Video of Not Like You

Stevie Wonder-I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)

The title says it all. In a world of impermanence, forever is the most romantic thing of all.