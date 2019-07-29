Mott The Hoople Is Bringing Their Reunion Tour Back To The U.S.

Mott The Hoople performed in the United States for the first time in 45 years this past spring. The band determined the tour to be such a success that they are planning to come back to the States for another tour this fall.

Variety broke the news today as frontman Ian Hunter told the publication the band will be bringing their Mott The Hoople '74 tour to cities that weren't included in the initial round of dates.

Hunter said in a statement, "when I went out in April this year with Mott the Hoople’74 I really didn’t know what to expect. It was pretty overwhelming, to say the least. The only down side was we didn’t get to play to people in the South, and there were quite a few moans from the west coast as well. Hope this redresses the situation somewhat. Here we come!"

The tour will kick off in New York and Washington D.C. before making stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Scottsdale, Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland and Seattle.