The Killers "Mr. Brightside" is already a classic. It's a throwback to 2004 that perfectly encapsulates the sound of that time period. It also can be a throwback to an even more distant time when done correctly.

Postmodern Jukebox is a band specializing in creating vintage sounding versions of popular modern tunes. This take on "Mr. Brightside" was released back in 2016, but sounds as if it could have come out in 1942. Titled "Mr. Brightside - 1940s Rat Pack Style", the amazing cover seemingly transports you back in time imagining a world where Brandon Flowers sang alongside Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

I encourage you to check out their YouTube channel for even more covers of artists like U2, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Portugal. The Man, Prince, Kings Of Leon, and more.