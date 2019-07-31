These 'Mr. Rogers Neighborhood' Bloopers Will Melt Your Heart

In need of a feel good video? We've got you covered!

July 31, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features

Even the most serious of actors and actresses can slip up causing unintentionally hilarious bloopers. Mr. Rogers may not be classified as a "serious actor," whatever that means, but nevertheless he was also not immune to making silly blunders during recording. 

Related: SCREENSHOTS: See Tom Hanks Become Mr. Rogers in 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood'

Like of all of us Mr. Rogers had his days where things just didn't go his way. Thankfully, those moments were incredibly wholesome and captured on camera. 

The video shows a series of bloopers taking place during the filming of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. In one scene, Mr. Rogers has difficulty putting on his shoes when a crew member switched them as a prank. He also has a tough time setting up a teepee, and like many of us, didn't have enough money at the grocery store.

If you're looking for a video to brighten your day, this is definitely one to watch!

Tags: 
Mr. Rogers
Fred Rogers
Bloopers

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews The Lion King Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Yesterday Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Spiderman: Far From Home Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin Brehmer's Hall Of Fame Tribute To Lee Smith Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Toy Story 4 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Late Night Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes