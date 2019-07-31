These 'Mr. Rogers Neighborhood' Bloopers Will Melt Your Heart

Even the most serious of actors and actresses can slip up causing unintentionally hilarious bloopers. Mr. Rogers may not be classified as a "serious actor," whatever that means, but nevertheless he was also not immune to making silly blunders during recording.

Like of all of us Mr. Rogers had his days where things just didn't go his way. Thankfully, those moments were incredibly wholesome and captured on camera.

The video shows a series of bloopers taking place during the filming of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. In one scene, Mr. Rogers has difficulty putting on his shoes when a crew member switched them as a prank. He also has a tough time setting up a teepee, and like many of us, didn't have enough money at the grocery store.

If you're looking for a video to brighten your day, this is definitely one to watch!