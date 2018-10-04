Mumford & Sons Return To Chicago - Get Your Tickets First

Mumford & Sons will make their long-awaited return to Chicago when they take the United Center stage on Friday, March 29th.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, October 12 at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

Be sure to listen to XRT all next week as Lin Brehmer has your chance to join him and Mary Dixon in a private suite for the concert.

Mumford & Sons will release their fourth studio album Delta on November 16th.