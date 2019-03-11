Watch: Mumford & Sons Cover Nine Inch Nails Classic "Hurt"

Mumford & Sons performed in Cleveland the other night and gave the crowd a treat by busting out a cover of the classic Nine Inch Nails song "Hurt".

Related: How Elton John Saved Mumford & Sons From a GRAMMY Awards Disaster

The cover was well received and served as a hometown tribute to Trent Reznor who grew up right across the border in Northwest Pennsylvania. "Hurt" was also famously covered by Johnny Cash back in 2002.