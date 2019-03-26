Regaling A Fantastic Story About Our Last Mumford & Sons Live Broadcast

Related: 93XRT Live Concert Broadcast With Mumford & Sons

The last time we had a live concert broadcast with Mumford & Sons, the circumstances were much different.

The band had just released their third studio album Wilder Mind and were getting set to play their largest ever headlining concert in North America on Cricket Hill at Montrose Beach. In the days leading up to the concert, heavy rains fell ultimately forcing the concert to be postponed.

Marcus Mumford called in to Marty Lennartz's show that day to break the news.

Fortunately, the show went on a few days later with Mumford and Sons delivering a set for the ages in front of 40,000 fans.

We're excited to welcome them back to Chicago as they perform at the United Center this Friday. In case you were left out in the cold on tickets, you'll be able to hear the concert in its entirety around 8:45 PM as we broadcast it live on the radio and on the RADIO.COM app.

