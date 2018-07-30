Watch Mumford & Sons Make Return To The Stage With Surprise Festival Set

Fans attending the Newport Folk Festival were left in a cloud of mystery when the lineup featured UNANNOUNCED in the Saturday headlining slot.

A risky proposition from festival organizers turned into a brilliantly executed play as Mumford & Sons took the stage to headline the Saturday night set.

Check out footage from their performance, which saw a lot of guests as well, on top of the setlist below.

Video of “The Weight” with Mumford, Mavis Staples, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers” Newport Folk 2018

Video of Mumford and Sons - I Will Wait

Video of Phoebe Bridgers and Mumford and Sons “All I Need” (Radiohead) Newport Folk Festival 2018

Awake My Soul

Broad-Shouldered Beasts

The Cave

Little Lion Man

White Blank Page

Lover of the Light

Tompkins Square Park

All I Need (Radiohead cover)

Ghosts That We Knew

The Boxer (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

Kansas City (The New Basement Tapes cover)

Dust Bowl Dance

Alaska (Maggie Rogers cover)

I Will Wait

The Weight (The Band cover)