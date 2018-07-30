Watch Mumford & Sons Make Return To The Stage With Surprise Festival Set
Talk about a major surprise!
July 30, 2018
Fans attending the Newport Folk Festival were left in a cloud of mystery when the lineup featured UNANNOUNCED in the Saturday headlining slot.
A risky proposition from festival organizers turned into a brilliantly executed play as Mumford & Sons took the stage to headline the Saturday night set.
Check out footage from their performance, which saw a lot of guests as well, on top of the setlist below.
Awake My Soul
Broad-Shouldered Beasts
The Cave
Little Lion Man
White Blank Page
Lover of the Light
Tompkins Square Park
All I Need (Radiohead cover)
Ghosts That We Knew
The Boxer (Simon & Garfunkel cover)
Kansas City (The New Basement Tapes cover)
Dust Bowl Dance
Alaska (Maggie Rogers cover)
I Will Wait
The Weight (The Band cover)