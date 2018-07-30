Watch Mumford & Sons Make Return To The Stage With Surprise Festival Set

Talk about a major surprise!

July 30, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Features

Fans attending the Newport Folk Festival were left in a cloud of mystery when the lineup featured UNANNOUNCED in the Saturday headlining slot.

A risky proposition from festival organizers turned into a brilliantly executed play as Mumford & Sons took the stage to headline the Saturday night set.

Check out footage from their performance, which saw a lot of guests as well, on top of the setlist below.

 (via Setlist.fm)

Awake My Soul

Broad-Shouldered Beasts

The Cave

Little Lion Man

White Blank Page

Lover of the Light

Tompkins Square Park

All I Need (Radiohead cover) 

Ghosts That We Knew

The Boxer (Simon & Garfunkel cover) 

Kansas City (The New Basement Tapes cover) 

Dust Bowl Dance

Alaska (Maggie Rogers cover) 

I Will Wait

The Weight (The Band cover) 

Mumford & Sons