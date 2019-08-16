Are Music Festival Lineups All The Same Now?

Related: PODCAST - Is Imitation The Sincerest Form Of Flattery In Rock & Roll?

Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Coachella are the three biggest music festivals in the United States. After all three lineups were released this past year, a common sentiment online was that they were all kind of the same.

Is this actually the case though?

This episode of Inside The Archives looks at the headliners for all three festivals dating back to 2005 to see if this sentiment is true and if it's a newer phenomena.

