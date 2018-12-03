My Morning Jacket Announces Only Live Shows Of 2019

Fans hoping to catch My Morning Jacket in concert will have only three opportunities to do so in 2019.

The band announced thir 2019 concerts today seeing My Morning Jacket take the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on August 2nd & 3rd, and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY on August 10th.

My Morning Jacket's website states, "these are the only planned live performances of 2019."

They last played in Chicago in 2015 for a string of shows at the Chicago Theatre.