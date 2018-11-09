Name Your Ultimate Fantasy Band

*Disclaimer: Our image subscription didn't have a photo of Stevie Ray Vaughan we were licensed to use. In his place is a photo of his statue in Austin, TX. I hope this doesn't deter you from enjoying the content of this article.

I love fantasy sports. The ability to draft a dream team and see how it plays out in real time is fascinating to me. You have complete control over the direction of your team and the strategies you employ within the confines of the league.

Unfortunately, there's not really a music equivalent. It's not really a fair comparison as musical preference is subjective with each individual placing different values on bands/musicians regardless of their popularity. Plus, there's no real competitive quality to it as musicians don't tour and release albums on a linear schedule.

In an attempt to bridge the two, I posed the following question on Twitter the other day.

If you could create an all star band of musicians to create an album of original material, who would they be?



Guitarist:

Vocalist:

Drummer:

Bassist:

Keyboardist: — WXRT Chicago (@93XRT) November 7, 2018

We got many responses from our followers and stirred up excellent debate. The only constraint in this scenario is that the group must create an album of original material. I wanted to avoid getting an all star group of musicians together to cover songs. Professional musicians have the skill level to flawlessly execute covers and makes it more difficult to get a true representation of their songwriting prowess.

I tallied up each complete response into a spreadsheet to dig into the data. My goal here is to determine the artists that would make up XRT listeners fantasy band. To do so, I divided up the responses by instrument and counted the frequency in which an artist appeared. For example, I created a sheet with all the guitarist responses, vocalist responses, etc. and then looked at how often an artist appeared in these categories.

The first thing I noticed was the diversity of responses. All different types of musicians were found in our responses and it didn't skew too heavily into one genre or era of music. More often than not, individuals had a tendency to have their musicians all be from similar genres. On the whole though, responses were across the musical spectrum.

Now, let's dig in to the data from each category.

Guitarists

Both guitarists and vocalists had the most unique answers. This wasn't surprising as they often are at the forefront of a band.

Stevie Ray Vaughan came in as the most popular choice receiving 6.82% of the total vote. Jack White just missed the top spot coming in 5.68% of responses. Mark Knopfler, Eric Clapton, and Trey Anastasio all tied for third getting 4.55% of the vote.

Even though all musicians have their own style, our followers showed a greater variance in their responses compared to other categories. This leads me to believe that people tend to favor a specific guitar style over that of other instruments. Other guitarists people responded with include Derek Trucks, Prince, Ryley Walker, Liz Phair, Jerry Garcia, Bob Stinson, Nels Cline, Zakk Wylde, Steve Cropper, Richard Thompason, and Joe Strummer.

Vocalists

This was another diverse category as we saw responses across genres.

Freddie Mercury was the most common choice as he took home 9.09% of the total vote. Chris Cornell and Robert Plant both finished as the second most popular vocalist being mentioned in 6.82% of responses. David Bowie was third, while Prince, Chrissy Hynde, Mick Jagger, Jason Isbell, and Trey Anastasio all tied for fourth.

Drummers

The drummer category had the most uniform responses. The top responses were not surprising as they are household names amongst drummers.

Dave Grohl took the top spot with 18.18% of respondants naming him as their preferred drummer. Neil Peart finished second getting 10.23% of the vote, while Led Zeppelin's John Bonham finished third at 7.95%. Rounding out the top five are The Police's Stewart Copeland at 7.95% and a tie between Keith Moon and Ringo Starr at 4.55%.

Bassists

Handling the low end for XRT's fantasy band would be Paul McCartney as he received 12.5% of the vote. The Who's John Entwistle came in second garnering 10.23% of responses while Flea came in third with 9.09%.

Other bassists included in responses were Bootsy Collins, Jaco Pastorius, Aimee Mann, Jason Narducy, Duck Dunn, Pino Palladino, and more.

Keyboardists

Like drummers, the keyboardist category didn't have a wide variety of responses. Most musicians received numerous votes while we saw some musicians that are normally associated with other instruments included in this category.

Ray Manzarek of The Doors was the overwhelming favorite receiving 9.2% of the vote. Elton John came in second at 6.9% while John Paul Jones and Stevie Wonder tied for third place.

Takeaways

The lineup for XRT listeners ultimate fantasy band is as follows.

Guitarist: Stevie Ray Vaughan

Vocalist: Freddie Mercury

Drummer: Dave Grohl

Bassist: Paul McCartney

Keyboardist: Ray Manzarek

Dave Grohl is the youngest member in the group and even he has been touring for several decades by this point. That isn't to discount younger musicians though as they were well represented in the responses. They weren't named as frequently as their peers.

As I mentioned above, it's fair to say that people have a tendency to prefer a specific guitar or vocal style. There were many more unique responses in these categories compared to the drummer, bassist, and keyboardist category.

Additionally, the fantasy band has musicians that touch different genres of music. Their album would surely be unique as many different styles and sounds of music would be at play here.

Now, this exercise wouldn't be complete if we didn't poll XRT DJ's on who would be in their fantasy band. Here are the results

Marty Lennartz: Guitar - Derek Trucks, Vocals - Lady Gaga, Drums - Questlove, Bass - John Paul Jones, Keyboard - Jon Batiste

Lin Brehmer: Guitar - John Butler, Vocals - Rhiannon Giddens, Drums - Steve Jordan, Bass - Tony Levin, Keyboard - Stevie Wonder

Ryan Arnold: Guitar - Mike McCready, Vocals - Laura Marling, Drums - Questlove, Bass - Tal Wilkenfeld, Keyboard - Rami Jaffee

Lara Mondae: Guitar - Dan Auerbach, Vocals - Sharon Van Etten, Drums - Glenn Kotche, Bass - Tommy Stinson, Keyboard - Benmont Tench

Emma Mac: Guitar - St. Vincent, Vocals - Susan Tedeschi, Drums - Regine Chassagne, Bass - Kim Deal, Keyboard - Christine McVie

Terri Hemmert: Guitar - Johnny Marr, Vocals - Bryan Ferry, Drums - Dave Grohl, Bass - Paul McCartney, Keyboard - Booker T. Jones

Richard Milne: Guitar - Jeff Beck, Vocals - Chuck Berry, Drums - Matt Cameron, Bass - Geezer Butler, Keyboard - Brian Eno

Mary Dixon: Guitar - St. Vincent/Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Vocals - Courtney Barnett/PJ Harvey/Mavis Staples, Drums - Freda Love Smith, Bass - Kim Deal, Keyboard - Jenny Conlee

Frank E. Lee: Guitar - Jeff Beck, Vocals - Rick Danko, Drums - Charlie Watts, Bass - Jaco Pastorius, Keyboard - Fats Domino

Bill Artlip: Guitar - Rob Baker, Vocals - Michael Stipe, Drums - John Molo, Bass - Peter Hook, Keyboard - Stevie Wonder