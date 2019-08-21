Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are getting into the cannabis business.

In an Op-Ed penned for Westword, Rateliff and bassist Joseph Pope III explained their decision to create their own cannabis collection. "Cannabis has improved our quality of life and helped us be our best selves. It has helped us soldier through the brutal ups and downs that life has to offer us all," they wrote.

The group teamed up with Willie Nelson and will be releasing their collection through Nelson's brand Willie's Reserve. The group met Nelson at Farm Aid and struck up a friendship. Through collaboration with Nelson's team, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats first offering will be the Nightstache Collection including a strain named AJ's Cherry AK which will be an oil extracted from cannabis flowers created into a concentrate cartridge for vaping.

The group hopes to use their platform for good by entering the cannabis industry. Rateliff & Pope III wrote,

"Our hope is that these cannabis products will provide enjoyment for many, as well as relief to those patients who need it most. We will advocate for a more diverse, equitable and inclusive industry, along with bringing restorative justice for those who continue to be imprisoned for activities that are no longer crimes. Also, we hope to keep moving the conversation forward with those whose minds might not yet be open to the proven benefits of cannabis."