Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Week With $20 Tickets

If you're looking to score discounted tickets to some of summers best shows, you've found the right deal.

Live Nation is celebrating National Concert Week with $20 all-in tickets to many summer shows. The $20 ticket price includes all taxes and fees.

The ticket sale begins on May 1 and goes until May 7. Check out the list of Chicago concert offers below and find more information on the deal here.

Santana - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Ben Harper - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Bush + Live - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Heart & Sheryl Crow - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Outlaw Festival - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Peter Frampton - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Social Distortion & Flogging Molly - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

The National - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

The Who - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The Who - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Vampire Weekend - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

ZZ Top - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre