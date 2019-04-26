Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Week With $20 Tickets
If you're looking to score discounted tickets to some of summers best shows, you've found the right deal.
Live Nation is celebrating National Concert Week with $20 all-in tickets to many summer shows. The $20 ticket price includes all taxes and fees.
The ticket sale begins on May 1 and goes until May 7. Check out the list of Chicago concert offers below and find more information on the deal here.
Santana - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Ben Harper - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Bush + Live - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Heart & Sheryl Crow - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Outlaw Festival - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Peter Frampton - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Social Distortion & Flogging Molly - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
The National - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
The Who - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
The Who - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Vampire Weekend - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
ZZ Top - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre