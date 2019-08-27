Guitarist Neal Casal Dead At 50

Guitarist Neal Casal has passed away at the age of 50.

It’s with great sadness that we tell you Neal Casal has passed. As so many know, Neal was a gentle, soulful human who lived life through artistry & kindness. His family, friends & fans will always remember the light that he brought to the world. Rest easy Neal, we love you. pic.twitter.com/Q0ap7jrkUC — Neal Casal (@nealcasal) August 27, 2019

Casal was involved in numerous bands and musical projects including Ryan Adams and The Cardinals, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Phil Lesh & Friends, Willie Nelson, Hard Working Americans, Blackfoot, Lucinda Williams, James Iha, Amanda Shires, and many more. Most recently, Casal worked with his band Circles Around The Sun, an instrumental quartet that was formed to create music that would play during setbreaks at the Grateful Dead's 2015 Fare Thee Well concerts.

Circles Around The Sun released two albums with their latest effort Let It Wander released in 2018.

When he wasn't making music with other groups, he was busy with his solo career releasing ten studio albums.

Outside of music, Casal was an avid photographer with his work appearing in publications like Rolling Stone, Spin, Harp, and USA Today.