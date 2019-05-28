Neil Young Gets Power Cut During Set, Continues To Keep On Rocking

The crowd joined along as the band kept playing through their amps.

May 28, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features

Neil Young and the Promise of the Real were the headliners at BottleRock Napa festival this weekend and made sure fans got their money worth, even if it meant breaking the rules.

Related: Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce First Album In Seven Years

Faced with a 10 PM curfew, Neil Young and the Promise of the Real kicked off their final song at 9:50 PM, the 1989 Freedom classic "Rockin' In The Free World."

Not to be rushed, the band took their time with the song stretching it out over the course of 10 minutes. About 8 minutes into the video above, someone can be seen telling Young something just before the sound gets cut. Instead of ending things, the band continued on playing through their amps with the crowd providing a lovely chorus in the background.

Watch the video above to see it all go down.

Tags: 
Neil Young

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews John Wick 3: Parabellum Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Pokemon Detective Pikachu Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Long Shot Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Avengers: Endgame Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Curse of La Llarona Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
How Music & Artists Become A Guilty Pleasure Pt. 2 Inside The Archives
View More Episodes