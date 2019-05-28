Neil Young Gets Power Cut During Set, Continues To Keep On Rocking

Neil Young and the Promise of the Real were the headliners at BottleRock Napa festival this weekend and made sure fans got their money worth, even if it meant breaking the rules.

Faced with a 10 PM curfew, Neil Young and the Promise of the Real kicked off their final song at 9:50 PM, the 1989 Freedom classic "Rockin' In The Free World."

Not to be rushed, the band took their time with the song stretching it out over the course of 10 minutes. About 8 minutes into the video above, someone can be seen telling Young something just before the sound gets cut. Instead of ending things, the band continued on playing through their amps with the crowd providing a lovely chorus in the background.

Watch the video above to see it all go down.